Mizoram cabinet sees no grounds to extend Governor’s rule in Chakma council

The Mizoram Cabinet has ruled out any political instability in the Chakma Autonomous District Council (CADC), saying there is no justification to extend Governor’s rule beyond the current term.

The Council of Ministers met on January 7 to respond to a reference from the Governor on whether the six-month Governor’s rule, imposed in July last year, should continue and whether a fresh inquiry into the functioning of the CADC was required.

After deliberations, the cabinet said a new inquiry commission was unnecessary, citing three existing assessments as sufficient to judge the situation: reports of a previously constituted inquiry commission, a study led by the chief secretary on all three autonomous district councils in the state, and a report by the Lawngtlai deputy commissioner on the CADC.

On the question of Governor’s rule, the cabinet said the council currently does not face political instability, noting that a single party holds a clear majority with 16 of the 20 elected members. “There is no justification, on grounds of political instability or otherwise, to extend Governor’s rule for another six months,” the cabinet observed.

The ministers also pointed out that Governor’s rule was imposed last July despite their earlier recommendation that the party with the required majority be allowed to form the next executive committee in the CADC.

Governor’s rule was imposed by Vijay Kumar Singh on July 7, 2025, following prolonged instability in the council, triggered by the removal of BJP leader Molin Kumar Chakma from the post of chief executive member through a no-confidence motion on June 16. Chakma had taken office on February 4, heading the first BJP-led executive in the CADC since its formation in 1972, but the government collapsed within four months after mass defections.

In June, 12 BJP members, including then council chairman Lakkhan Chakma, resigned and joined the Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM). The following month, 16 ZPM members led by Lakkhan Chakma staked claim before the Governor to form the next executive committee. The council has seen frequent leadership changes and defections, with the anti-defection law not applicable to it.

Meanwhile, the Zoram People's Movement has demanded immediate restoration of the democratic mandate and formation of an executive body in the CADC. State supply minister and ZPM media chairman B Lalchhanzova said the party enjoys the support of 16 elected members and urged the Governor to allow it to form the next executive to uphold constitutional and democratic values.

ZPM president Lalliansawta has also written to the Governor, seeking a floor test to enable the party to prove its majority in the council.