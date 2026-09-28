Mizoram can emerge as major silk-producing state, says CM Lalduhoma

Mizoram has the potential to emerge as a major silk-producing state, Chief Minister Lalduhoma said on September 28, calling for concerted efforts to develop sericulture as a key pillar of the rural economy.

Chairing a review meeting of the Sericulture Department in Aizawl, Lalduhoma said the government was working to expand the sector as part of its ‘Viksit Mizoram 2047’ vision.

“Mizoram has the potential to become a major silk-producing state, and the Sericulture department should undertake a substantial project to realise this potential,” he said, according to an official statement.

The chief minister said the review meeting was aimed at identifying challenges faced by the department and field-level officials and finding ways to make sericulture more productive and effective.

Mizoram currently has 7,040 sericulture farmers, while the state has produced 53.826 metric tonnes of cocoons up to September this year, officials said.

The government has also increased the procurement price of cocoons from Rs 300 to Rs 350 per kg, providing additional support to farmers.

The state is strengthening sericulture infrastructure through various schemes. Under the flagship Bana Kaih (Handholding) programme, around 70 per cent of beneficiaries have entered the cocoon production stage.

Central Sector programmes covering Eri, Muga and mulberry production are being implemented in Aizawl, Lunglei and Saitual districts.

The Eri Cocoon and Yarn Production Cluster development programme currently covers 120 farmers, while Muga and mulberry production programmes cover 70 and 60 families, respectively.

The Integrated Muga Sericulture Development in Mizoram programme is being implemented in Aizawl and Saitual districts and covers 70 households. The Comprehensive Mulberry Value Chain Enhancement Project covers another 60 farmers in the two districts.

Lalduhoma directed officials to address infrastructure and manpower shortages. He also asked the department to submit a proposal to the State Finance Department for assistance to purchase refrigerators for cocoon storage.

The meeting further suggested amending recruitment rules to facilitate the early appointment of required personnel, particularly rearers, to address the manpower shortage in the department.

Lalduhoma urged district-level officials to openly communicate their field-level requirements and difficulties to the government, assuring them of a cooperative approach in resolving the issues.

State Sericulture Minister Lalthansanga also attended the meeting.

