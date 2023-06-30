The northeastern state of Mizoram is observing Remna Ni, or peace day with an aim of remembering the heroes and valuing the importance of peace in the state.

Remna Ni is observed to commemorate the signing of the historic "Mizo Accord," which put an end to a 20-year uprising in Mizoram, on its 37th anniversary.

Mizoram CM Zoramthanga took to Twitter to mark the occasion, “Greetings to all the people of Mizoram on the occasion of the 37th Anniversary of the Mizoram Peace Accord. The historic Mizoram Peace Accord signed in 1986 was the most timetested exemplary accord not only in the country but also in the world, which have lasted till date. Since then, Mizoram accord has become an exemplary peace accord. Many neighbouring states and countries also take it as a model of peace.”

“Today, I implore my fellow Mizos to take pride in this gift of God we received, and to preserve it for generations to come. Only through PEACE can we have real and stable growth and development,” CM Zoramthanga added.

Greetings to all the people of Mizoram on the occasion of the 37th Anniversary of the Mizoram Peace Accord.



The historic Mizoram Peace Accord signed in 1986 was the most time-tested exemplary accord not only in the country but also in the world, which have lasted till date.… pic.twitter.com/5iUWTm2cUb — Zoramthanga (@ZoramthangaCM) June 29, 2023

One of the most effective peace agreements ever signed by the government of India is the Mizoram Accord, which was signed on June 30, 1986.

Since that time, not a single person has gone out to engage in illegal activity.

Yesterday, Information and Public Relations Minister Lalruatkima inaugurated an outstanding photo exhibition honouring the 37 years of the historic Peace Accord on the grounds of Vanapa Hall in Aizawl.

The exhibition offered an engrossing look into the colourful tapestry of Mizos' past while also emphasising important turning points like the historic accord's signing, the Mizo National Front's ardent return home, and the unforgettable visit of then-Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi and his family a few days after the accord's signing.

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