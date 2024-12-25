Mizoram celebrated Christmas on Wednesday with peaceful church services and community gatherings. Churches across denominations marked the day with sermons by pastors, choir performances of traditional hymns, and special tea and snacks for attendees after the services.

Aizawl remained calm throughout Christmas Eve and the day itself, with no incidents of street violence or accidents reported, according to the police. Home Minister K. Sapdanga visited multiple police stations in the city, culminating in a Christmas cake-cutting ceremony at the main Aizawl Police Station shortly after midnight.

While a few churches hosted Christmas feasts on Wednesday, most plan to hold their celebratory meals on December 26, continuing the festive spirit into the following day.