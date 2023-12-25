Mizoram embraced Christmas on December 25, with churches resonating with prayers, sermons, and the melodic strains of 'Zaikhawm.' The festive spirit commenced on Christmas Eve, locally referred to as 'Urlawk Zan,' as Mizos commemorated the centenary of Christianity's arrival in 1994, blending religious solemnity with their unique traditions.

Across the state, churches of various denominations conducted special services and 'Zaikhawm,' celebrating the birth of Jesus Christ. The grand culmination on Monday featured elaborate church services, heartfelt sermons, and harmonious congregational singing. Community feasts, an integral aspect of Mizoram's Christmas celebrations, are set to take place on Tuesday, while some churches organized communal feasts on Monday.

Despite embracing English-inspired festivities, Mizos maintain a distinct celebration, rooted in their age-old traditions. The state government's ban on fireworks aimed to ensure a peaceful and pollution-free celebration, with authorities reporting no law and order issues across the state.

In the spirit of giving, numerous NGOs, political parties, and churches extended their hands to orphanages, rehabilitation centers, and underprivileged families, embodying the true essence of Christmas charity. Contributions in both cash and kind were donated in the pre-Christmas period, reflecting the community's commitment to spreading joy beyond the festivities.

Historical accounts reveal that the inaugural Christmas on Mizoram's soil occurred in 1871, not by the Mizos themselves but by British colonial troops near the Tuivai River on the present-day Mizoram-Manipur border. The celebration was marked by an unexpected clash, as Mizo warriors confronted the British soldiers during the festivities.