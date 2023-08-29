Mizoram commemorated National Sports Day 2023 at the SAI Training Centre, Mission Vengthlang, Aizawl on August 29. Graced by the presence of Sports Minister Pu Robert Romawia Royte as the chief guest, the event was a vibrant celebration of sportsmanship and achievements.

In his address, Minister Pu Robert Romawia Royte extended a warm welcome to the athletes gathered at the event. He acknowledged the challenges that Mizoram has faced due to the extended lockdown necessitated by the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite these hurdles, Mizo athletes have demonstrated their mettle on the international stage, amassing an impressive total of 850 medals across 166 international, 388 national, and 296 regional competitions.

Minister Royte expressed his appreciation for the dedicated young Mizo athletes who are gearing up to represent the nation at the forthcoming Asian Games.

Underlining the Mizoram government's commitment to fostering sports excellence, Minister Royte emphasized the strides made in developing sports infrastructure, thereby nurturing not only a culture of medals but also a culture of health and education. He encouraged schools to actively engage in organizing regular sporting events, laying the foundation for a healthier and more active generation. The minister also urged athletes to give their all on the field and maintain their distance from illicit substances.

The event culminated with the Major Dhyan Chand Best Athlete Award being conferred upon two distinguished international boxers, Zorammuana and Rudy Lalhmingmuani, by Chief Guest Pu Robert Romawia Royte.

Looking ahead, three exceptional Mizo youths - Lalremsiami in hockey, Lalchungnunga and Lalengmawia Ralte in football - are all set to represent the nation at the Asian Games. Three more aspiring talents, namely Vanlalthlamuanpuia (Taekwondo), Hmangaihsangpuia (Karate), and Lalhumhimi (Judo), are currently undergoing processing for their respective entries.

Presided over by Pu Lalnunhlua, Director of the Sports & Youth Services Department, the ceremony epitomized the unified spirit of progress and achievement.

At present, the Sports Authority of India Training Centre in Aizawl is a hub for practicing four sports disciplines - boxing, judo, taekwondo, and weightlifting.