The Chief Executive Member (CEM) of the Chakma Autonomous District Council in Mizoram has demanded official recognition for the Chakma language within the state.

In a letter to Mizoram CM, Rasik Mohan Chakma, MLA and CEM of Chakma Autonomous District Council states- "The Chakmas of Mizoram who live in the entire western and south-western belts of the state of Mizoram constitute about 10% of the population of Mizoram. As per the 2011 Census, the population of the Chakma in Mizoram is 96,922. We have our own language and script, the learning of which has been introduced in schools Up to Class-Vill within the jurisdiction of Chakma Autonomous District Council. However, it is yet to be introduced in Chakma inhabited areas outside Chakma Autonomous District Council. In spite of the above-stated facts, it is unfortunate that the Chakrna language speakers are yet to be officially recognized by the state which is reflected in the Annual Reports of the Commissioner for Linguistic Minorities submitted to the President of India each year.



Also Read: Mizoram: Heroin, beer worth Rs 2.25 crore seized, 5 held

The CEM also highlighted a report of the Commissioner for Linguistic Minorities in India July 2014 to June 2015), the Chakma language does not figure in the list of languages spoken in Mizoram despite being the second largest speakers.

He believes this recognition will promote cultural diversity and uphold the linguistic rights of the Chakma community. The demand has been conveyed to the state authorities, but no official response has been received yet.