Mizoram census to include refugees, IDPs; officials stress it’s not linked to citizenship

In a significant clarification amid ongoing demographic exercises, officials in Mizoram have confirmed that all refugees and internally displaced persons (IDPs) currently taking shelter in the state will be included in the country’s general census.

Addressing a press conference, representatives from the Directorate of Census Operations stated that refugees from Myanmar and Bangladesh, along with IDPs from Manipur, will be counted if they are residing in rented accommodations or relief camps during the enumeration period. Officials underlined that the census is strictly a population-counting exercise and not linked to citizenship verification.

Deputy Director Jamil noted that including displaced populations is necessary to accurately reflect resource usage and demographic realities in the state. According to data from the Home Department, Mizoram is currently hosting over 28,000 refugees from Myanmar, around 2,300 from Bangladesh, and nearly 7,000 displaced persons from Manipur.

The first phase of the census, focusing on house listing and housing data, began on April 1, with a digital self-enumeration facility available until April 15. From April 16 to May 15, enumerators will conduct door-to-door surveys using mobile applications under the canvasser method, also verifying online submissions.

The second phase, scheduled for February next year, will involve detailed population enumeration, capturing information such as age, gender, education, language, and marital status. Officials also indicated that a limited online enumeration window may be introduced during this phase.