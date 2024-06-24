The Central Executive Committee of the Central Young Lai Association (CYLA), based in Lawngtlai, Mizoram, has issued a notice to halt all trade from Lawngtlai into Myanmar.

Joseph Lalhmingthanga Chinzah, General Secretary of CYLA, stated in the notification that although the trade commodities from Mizoram are intended to provide basic needs for the people of Myanmar, they have been diverted to strengthen Myanmar's military efforts against the Chin community. The CYLA has expressed deep concern over this development, emphasizing that their intention was to support humanitarian needs, not warfare.

Additionally, the CYLA revealed that they have made several requests to the Arakan forces to cease their hostilities with the Chins, but these pleas have gone unanswered. The association also noted with alarm that armed personnel from Arakan have crossed into Mizoram, an action they deem unacceptable and a violation of regional peace.

In light of these issues, the CYLA has called upon residents in the border areas of Lawngtlai and Siaha districts to support the trade halt. They stressed that this measure is crucial for the wellbeing and security of Mizoram.