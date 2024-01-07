The Union Government has sanctioned Rs 1313.28 crore for the development of a 2.5 km twin tube uni-directional Aizawl bypass tunnel along with a 2.1 km approach road on the Sairang - Phaibawk section of National High-6 in Mizoram.

Announcing the same, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said, "Spanning a total length of 4.60 km, this project falls under Package-2 in Aizawl District. The primary objectives encompass mitigating congestion within Aizawl City on NH-6, circumventing heavily built-up areas, reducing traffic congestion, and enhancing road safety within the city limits".

The minister further added, "The initiative aims to ensure uninterrupted traffic flow, free from city-related impediments, ultimately cutting the distance between Sairang to Phaibawk by 22 kilometers and diminishing travel time by 1.5 hours".

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