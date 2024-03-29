The Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Mizoram Madhup Vyas on Friday (March 29) a crucial meeting aimed at devising strategies to guarantee a substantial voter turnout for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha election. Addressing the meeting, the CEO underscored the significance of robust participation in the democratic process and expressed concerns over previous instances of low turnout.

Addressing the meeting, the CEO expressed his concern at the discrepancy in voter turnout between Lok Sabha and MLA elections in Mizoram. He stated that while Mizoram holds the commendable record for one of the highest voter turnouts in India in Legislative Assembly elections, the voter turnout in the Lok Sabha MP election, in 2019 was even lower than the national average of 67 % which he reiterated, needs to be addressed in the upcoming election slated for April 19, 2024.

Central to the discussions was the recognition of the pivotal role that youth, particularly first-time voters, play in shaping the electoral landscape.

As such, the CEO emphasized the importance of tailoring rigorous awareness campaigns at the micro-level, wherein the School Education Department, Higher & Technical Education Department, as well as the Sports & Youth Services Department, will be roped in for the task.

Furthermore, he requested all stakeholders deliberate on the strategic involvement of various governmental bodies and agencies to ensure the success of these endeavors.

Present at the meeting were Dr. H. Lianzela, the Additional Chief Electoral Officer, James Lalnunmawia, the Joint Chief Electoral Officer, and Lalnunhlua, Director of Sports & Youth Services.

Aizawl District Commissioner, Nazuk Kumar, along with R. Lalnunthari and Dr. Lalthansangi Fanai, representing the School Education and Higher & Technical Education Departments respectively, also brought their valuable insights to the table.

Additionally, Henry C. Lalrawnkima, Deputy Chief Electoral Officer, and R. Lalfamkima, Scientific Officer from MIRSAC, provided technical expertise and support.