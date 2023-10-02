Mizoram: Chakma Autonomous District Council chairman, 15 others resign from MNF ahead of Assembly elections
In an unprecedented move, a total of 16 prominent members of the Mizo National Front (MNF) representing the Chakma Autonomous District Council (CADC) including CADC CEM Rasik Mohan Chakma, have tendered their resignations ahead of the Mizoram Legislative Assembly elections.
In an unprecedented move, a total of 16 prominent members of the Mizo National Front (MNF) representing the Chakma Autonomous District Council (CADC) including CADC CEM Rasik Mohan Chakma, have tendered their resignations ahead of the Mizoram Legislative Assembly elections.
The members, in a collective letter addressed to the President of the MNF, cited their decision to resign from both the primary membership and their respective posts within the party.
The signatories of this remarkable resignation include:
1. Rasik Mohan Chakma, MDC/CEM
2. Sanjib Chakma, MDC/EM
3. Santosh Chakma, MDC/EM
4. Montu Chakma, MDC/EM
5. Lakkhan Chakma, MDC/EM
6. Kalasoga Chakma, MDC/EM
7. Supan Chakma, MDC/EM
8. Ananta Bikash Chakma, MDC/EM
9. Sundor Muni Chakma, MDC/Dy. Chairman
10. Molin Kumar Chakma, MDC/Adv. To CEM
11. Mohan Chakma, MDC/Adv to PDC
12. Supreme Raj Chakma, MDC
13. Hemanta Larma, MDC
14. RD Sangzela, MDC
15. Sona Chakma, MDC
16. Chandra Sushi Chakma, MDC
This mass resignation from the MNF by influential members of the Chakma Autonomous District Council sends shockwaves through Mizoram's political landscape and a big blow to the Mizo National Front, raising questions about the party's stability and future direction.
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