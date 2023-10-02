In an unprecedented move, a total of 16 prominent members of the Mizo National Front (MNF) representing the Chakma Autonomous District Council (CADC) including CADC CEM Rasik Mohan Chakma, have tendered their resignations ahead of the Mizoram Legislative Assembly elections.

The members, in a collective letter addressed to the President of the MNF, cited their decision to resign from both the primary membership and their respective posts within the party.

The signatories of this remarkable resignation include:

1. Rasik Mohan Chakma, MDC/CEM

2. Sanjib Chakma, MDC/EM

3. Santosh Chakma, MDC/EM

4. Montu Chakma, MDC/EM

5. Lakkhan Chakma, MDC/EM

6. Kalasoga Chakma, MDC/EM

7. Supan Chakma, MDC/EM

8. Ananta Bikash Chakma, MDC/EM

9. Sundor Muni Chakma, MDC/Dy. Chairman

10. Molin Kumar Chakma, MDC/Adv. To CEM

11. Mohan Chakma, MDC/Adv to PDC

12. Supreme Raj Chakma, MDC

13. Hemanta Larma, MDC

14. RD Sangzela, MDC

15. Sona Chakma, MDC

16. Chandra Sushi Chakma, MDC

This mass resignation from the MNF by influential members of the Chakma Autonomous District Council sends shockwaves through Mizoram's political landscape and a big blow to the Mizo National Front, raising questions about the party's stability and future direction.

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