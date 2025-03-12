The Chakma Autonomous District Council (CADC) conducted its Village Council (VC) elections on Wednesday, witnessing a voter turnout of 74.19%.

Polling began at 7 am and continued until 4 pm across the district, with an extension until 6 pm at one polling station due to a ballot paper error.

A total of 26,652 voters cast their ballots out of 37,883 registered voters, comprising 19,162 males and 18,721 females. The district has 88 Village Councils, with 516 seats contested by 977 candidates, including 826 general candidates and 151 contesting in reserved categories.

The vote-counting process commenced at 5 pm. However, voting at Saizawh West was extended by two hours due to printing errors in the ballot papers, specifically an incorrect symbol for an Independent candidate.

The elections were conducted smoothly, with authorities ensuring a fair process despite the minor printing issue.