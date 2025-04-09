The Chakma Autonomous District Council (CADC) has appealed to the Central government for immediate financial and infrastructural support to address pressing developmental challenges in the region. The appeal was made during the visit of Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai, to the Chakma-inhabited areas of south Mizoram’s Lawngtlai district on Wednesday.

According to an official statement issued by the CADC’s Information and Public Relations Department, the council leadership submitted a comprehensive memorandum to the Minister, outlining critical development concerns and seeking urgent intervention to enhance governance and accelerate socio-economic progress.

In their memorandum, CADC leaders urged the Centre to expedite funding for 47 key development projects across sectors such as road infrastructure, education, governance, skill development, and cultural preservation. They cited significant delays in approval and fund disbursal, which have severely impeded project implementation in the autonomous region.

A key concern raised during the meeting was the rehabilitation of families displaced due to the ongoing Indo-Bangladesh border fencing. CADC officials informed Rai that a proposal worth ₹118.75 crore had already been submitted through the Mizoram state government to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), and they are still awaiting clearance.

The leaders also flagged the council’s dire financial situation. Highlighting a projected fiscal deficit of ₹54.70 crore for FY 2024-25, they attributed the crisis primarily to insufficient allocations under the salary head since 2021-22. In response, the council has requested a one-time special financial package of ₹70 crore to mitigate the current salary shortfall and stabilize administrative operations.

Among other pressing issues, the CADC highlighted poor road connectivity, a literacy rate of only 46.4% (in stark contrast to Mizoram’s state average of 91.58%), the absence of higher educational institutions, and inadequate healthcare infrastructure across the region.

Minister Rai assured the council representatives that he would escalate their concerns to the Union government and push for swift remedial measures. Emphasizing the Modi government’s commitment to inclusive development, Rai reiterated that the progress of the Northeast is crucial to India’s vision of becoming a developed nation.

“The Prime Minister attaches the highest priority to the development of the Northeastern states,” Rai said, adding that flagship schemes in health, education, and infrastructure are being aggressively implemented to bridge gaps in backward regions like the CADC.