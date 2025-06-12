Three leading Chakma organisations have petitioned Mizoram Governor VK Singh to impose direct rule on the Chakma Autonomous District Council (CADC), citing what they describe as unprecedented administrative breakdown and financial mismanagement threatening the constitutional body's survival.

The Young Chakma Association, Mizoram Chakma Students' Union, and Chakma Mahila Samiti submitted a joint memorandum documenting over 200 illegal appointments made since the governor imposed a hiring moratorium in November 2022. The groups warn that unchecked violations are undermining the council's constitutional mandate under the Sixth Schedule.

"These include direct appointments made without any public advertisement, examination, or interviews," the memorandum states, describing the practices as "a flagrant breach of constitutional norms and a subversion of lawful governance."

The council has experienced extraordinary political instability, with seven leadership changes across two terms. Just months after Singh approved a new administration in January 2025, fresh defections threaten another regime change. The organisations allege elected members are being "lured with executive posts and illegal appointments for loyalists," creating what they term "governance paralysis."

Financial crisis compounds the administrative turmoil. CADC employees went unpaid for four months last year, with projections showing an eight-month salary deficit this fiscal year. The petitioners blame fund diversions to unauthorised appointees and mounting liabilities from uncontrolled casual hiring.

The memorandum requests immediate termination of all appointments made since the 2022 moratorium, criminal proceedings against violators, and a six-month governor's rule under constitutional provisions. The groups also seek suspension of non-essential disbursals to CADC, excluding salaries for pre-moratorium employees and critical welfare schemes.

An independent inquiry commission should investigate the alleged irregularities, the organisations demanded, emphasising that "CADC is a constitutionally protected institution for the Chakma people" requiring urgent intervention to "restore governance, accountability, constitutional order and public trust."