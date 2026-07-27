Mizoram Chakma council seeks Governor's intervention over salary crisis, pending development projects

Chakma Autonomous District Council (CADC) Chief Executive Member Nirupam Chakma on July 27 met Mizoram Governor Vijay Kumar Singh and sought his intervention in resolving key administrative, financial and developmental issues, including a prolonged salary crisis affecting council employees.

During the meeting, Chakma presented a comprehensive long-term development roadmap prepared with inputs from all CADC departments, outlining measures to strengthen the council's administration and infrastructure.

After reviewing the proposals, the Governor advised the council to incorporate his suggestions before finalising the development plan.

A major issue discussed was the incomplete CADC Secretariat building, a project funded under the 13th Finance Commission that has remained unfinished for over a decade. The Governor asked the council to submit a detailed project presentation and said he would explore the possibility of securing financial assistance under an appropriate Centrally Sponsored Scheme (CSS) to complete the project.

The Chief Executive Member also highlighted the council's worsening financial situation, informing the Governor that CADC employees have not received their salaries for the past four-and-a-half months.

Governor Singh said he had already raised the matter with Chief Minister Lalduhoma and urged the state government to take appropriate steps to resolve the salary crisis.

To strengthen educational infrastructure in the region, the Governor advised the council to identify suitable land for establishing a central school within the CADC area.

In a separate representation, Chakma also sought the Governor's intervention over delays in granting assent to several rules passed by the council. He specifically requested early approval of the Town Planning Committees Rules, 2025, stating that the pending assent has adversely affected the council's governance and administrative functioning.