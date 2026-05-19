Mizoram chemists’ body warns unregulated online pharmacies may fuel drug abuse

The Mizoram Chemists and Druggists Association (MCDA) on Tuesday, May 19, expressed concern over the growing operation of unregulated online pharmacies, warning that the absence of proper oversight could lead to a rise in the availability and misuse of addictive drugs in Mizoram and other parts of the country.

Addressing a press conference in Aizawl, MCDA leaders clarified that the association was not opposed to online pharmacies as a concept, but strongly objected to the lack of a comprehensive legal and regulatory framework governing online medicine sales.

The association said its concerns were centred on public safety rather than business interests.

MCDA leaders alleged that medicines were being sold and delivered by unidentified individuals without adequate monitoring or accountability, raising fears over the possible misuse of prescription and addictive drugs.

The association also announced that all pharmacies in the state, except those operating within hospital premises, would remain closed on Wednesday in support of a nationwide strike.

MCDA urged people to purchase essential medicines in advance to avoid inconvenience during the shutdown.