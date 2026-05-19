Mizoram chemists warn of rising drug abuse risk due to unregulated online pharmacies

The Mizoram Chemists and Druggists Association (MCDA) on May 19 warned that the unchecked operation of online pharmacies without a proper legal framework could lead to a sharp rise in the availability and misuse of addictive drugs in Mizoram and other parts of the country.

Addressing a press conference in Aizawl, leaders of the association clarified that they are not opposed to online pharmacies as a concept, but raised serious concerns over the absence of effective regulation and monitoring mechanisms governing online medicine sales in India.

The association said its objections are centred on public safety and accountability rather than business competition. MCDA leaders expressed concern that medicines, including potentially addictive drugs, are being sold and delivered by unidentified individuals without adequate verification, oversight or responsibility.

They cautioned that such unregulated systems could increase the risk of misuse of prescription medicines and narcotic substances, particularly among vulnerable sections of society.

The association also announced that all pharmacies across Mizoram, except those operating within hospital premises, will remain closed on Wednesday in support of a nationwide strike by chemists and druggists protesting the lack of regulation in the online pharmacy sector.

The Mizoram Chemists and Druggists Association urged the public to purchase essential medicines in advance to avoid inconvenience during the shutdown.

The nationwide protest comes amid growing demands from pharmacy associations across India for stricter laws and enforcement mechanisms to regulate online drug sales and ensure patient safety.