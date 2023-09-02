Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dhananjaya Y. Chandrachud on September 2 inaugurated the Gauhati High Court Aizawl bench's new building at the Mizoram new capital complex (MINECO) in Aizawl.

Arjun Ram Meghwal, Union Minister of State for the Ministry of Law and Justice, Justice Sandeep Mehta, Chief Judge of the Gauhati High Court, and Zoramthanga, Chief Minister of Mizoram, all were present for the ceremony.

Chandrachud thanked all stakeholders involved for helping to complete the new building during his inaugural speech.

''Since the court plays a crucial role in a successful judiciary system, the development of its premises and other necessary technology facilities is important; but the more significant thing we need to keep in mind is that we must stand with the rule of law and stand with the peaceful resolution of law. The rule of law is what sustains this nation and this new building also signifies the rule of law in the state,'' Chandrachud said.

At this event, Justice Sandeep Mehta, Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court, gave a welcome address.

With a sanction value of Rs 4624.12 lakh, the new building is being built using Non-Lapseable Central Pool Resources (NLCPR). PWD, Mizoram completed the architectural and structural design, and North East Consultancy Services is the contractor. It has a total floor space of 13773.11 sqm and consists of the main building, the building for advocates, and the building for visiting judges.

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