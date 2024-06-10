Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma addressed ministers and officials at the Inter-Department meeting held at Dawrpui Multi-Purpose Hall, urging a united front to transform political goals into executive action. The CM highlighted the government's commitment to inclusive governance and innovative approaches, stressing the pivotal role of civil servants in achieving these objectives.

The CM acknowledged the lack of experience in governance among the current administration but expressed confidence in the civil servants, referring to them as the "Steel Frame of Mizoram." He urged them to adopt a positive mindset and focus on delivering services efficiently to the common man, leveraging technology to eliminate middlemen.

The CM reiterated the need for government officials to reject unlawful directives and adhere to transparency and accountability. He highlighted the importance of written confirmations for oral directions to prevent governance issues. The introduction of the "Mipui Aw" portal for public grievances was noted as a step towards greater transparency.

A strong stance against corruption was a key theme, with the CM announcing zero tolerance for collusion between government servants and external contractors. The introduction of "Integrity Pacts" for firms dealing with the government is under consideration to ensure transparency and accountability.

The CM stressed the importance of the "Hand Holding Policy" to support local entrepreneurs, emphasizing the need for departments to facilitate rather than hinder business activities. He also mentioned the implementation of a common pool of suppliers and contractors across departments to streamline processes.

Financial discipline was underscored, with the CM calling for strict adherence to General Financial Rules and Central Treasury Rules. He encouraged innovation in governance and announced the forthcoming Chief Minister’s Innovation Award to promote creative solutions within departments.

The CM concluded by urging all officials to participate actively in the day's deliberations, engage in open discussions, and share their concerns to ensure effective governance. He emphasized the importance of cooperation with the Finance Department in the ongoing 16th Finance Commission exercise.

The CM's address outlined a comprehensive vision for improving governance in Mizoram, calling for efficiency, integrity, and a focus on public service. The meeting marks a significant step towards achieving the government’s goals of inclusive governance and transparent administration.