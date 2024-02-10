Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma today met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi. During the meeting, several issues were discussed, including the Indo-Myanmar border fencing.

During the meeting, Chief Minister Lalduhoma expressed Mizoram's stance against the fencing of the Indo-Myanmar border, emphasizing that while it may be implemented on the Manipur side, it is not desired in Mizoram. Sources indicate that there is optimism regarding the Home Minister's response.

Additionally, the leaders deliberated on the refugee issues, with the Home Minister assuring that these concerns would be duly addressed.