The Tualpui village, in Khawzawl district, Mizoram on June 7 organised a felicitation programme for Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma, at Tualpui Mual Zawl (town square) where his statue was also erected.

Speaking at the felicitation programme, Lalduhoma said, “Our village Tualpui has reached its 180 years overcoming various challenges by the grace of God. This village have been a blessing to my family, and I want to thank the people of this village for their constant support. Though we may differ in our political ideologies, I am confident that we will always work together for the growth and development of our community.”

“We will do our utmost to ensure that the state of Mizoram moves forward, and those who are diligent and determined will benefit from the government,” he added.

The Chief Minister also expressed how humbled he was by the village’s erection of his statue, stating that such an action is rare in a state like Mizoram; and that he humbly agreed to the statue out of respect of the organising committee.

Meanwhile, Sports & Youth Services Minister Lalnghinglova Hmar challenged the youths of Tualpui village to follow in the footsteps of the Chief Minister by aiming to get through civil services. He also applauded Lalduhoma’s 40 years of struggle in the political scene of Mizoram, stating that it is a lesson in perseverance for everyone to learn.

The Chief Minister was accompanied by his wife Liansailovi and other family members, Agriculture Minister, PWD Minister, Sports and Youth Minister, RD Minister, Deputy Speaker, Deputy Govt. Chief Whip, Adviser to CM (Technical) and various MLAs, officials, and other dignitaries.

Lalduhoma was born to Vaisanga (L) and his wife Kaichhingi, on February 22, 1949 at Tualpui village which was previously located at Champhai district before its bifurcation to an additional district of Khazawl.