The Chin National Front had sent a letter of apology to the Village Council President (VCP) of Zokhawthar town in Champhai district regarding the abduction of two Mizo teenage boys by CDF Hualngoram militants earlier this month, emphasising that they hold the militants fully responsible for the incident.

In the letter to Zokhawthar VCP, the Vice Chairman of the Chin National Front, Dr Sui Khar stated, "I am writing to extend our deep sorrow for the recent incident involving the apprehension and mistreatment of two local individuals by members of CDF Hualngoram. We deeply regret the manner in which these individuals were handled and the extended duration of six days before their return."

"We also like to inform you that the blame be to CDF Hualngoram and it is clear that in this instance, we fell shock and took so much time to release them. We are taking immediate steps to address this issue and ensure that such behavior does not occur in the future."

The letter concluded with a request for forgiveness from the VCP of Zokhawthar town and emphasized the CNF's commitment to trust and cooperation.

It is worth mentioning that earlier this month, two boys, aged 15 and 16 years, from Zokhawthar hamlet in Mizoram’s Champhai district were abducted by the Hualngoram faction of the Chin Defence Force (CDF).

A group of five Mizo boys moved to Rih Dil Lake, on September 1, 2024, in two kenbo bikes (Chinese-made bikes popular at the border areas) where they were stopped by CDF Huanlgoram Cadres and were thrashed by them on account of a previous argument which they had with some other boys of Zokhawthar.

While three boys managed to escape, other two teenage boys were held hostage by the cadres. They were initially kept at Rih Dil lake area for the first two days and were later transferred to CDF Huanlgoram Camp in Seik Village on September 3, 2024.

Upon arriving at Seik village, the two boys were kept inside a jail; and reports stated that they were tortured, their heads shaved, cigarette buds were used on their head and body and two teeth of one of the boys were also extracted.

After Assam Rifles' intervention on the issue and pressurising the Chin National Army & CDF Huanlgoram, the two boys were released on the evening of September 6, 2024.

The abduction of the two teens sparked outrage among the public in Zokhawthar, who reminded the Chin forces on how the people of Mizoram welcomed and sheltered their people.