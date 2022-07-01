Members of the Save Chite Lui (river) Coordination Committee Members today interacted with Mizoram Governor Mizoram Hari Babu Kambhampati at Raj Bhavan today.

“The collaboration with the National Service Scheme (NSS) for the Mass Cleaning Programmes of the river and to clean the river, various NGOs – like YMA, YAC, MUP – and religious organizations – like KTP, SAY, PYD – lending their helping hands is worth mentioning and the Save Chite Lui movement had been in line with the Swacch Bharat Mission,” said the Governor.

The entire length of Chite Lui from the source to its confluence with the Tuirial River is approximately 20 km. The Chite Lui comprises several major and important tributaries (around 19 in total).

The Chite Lui (Prevention and Control of Water Pollution) Act 2018 was passed on 2nd April 2018. Among these tributaries, some of them are very much prominent are Mirawng Lui, Bangla Lui, Sihpui Lui, and Hmawngkai Lui.