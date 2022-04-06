The Christian organisation 'Zoram Thar Zofate Lairelna Inpui' is planning to build the world's largest church in Mizoram's Serchhip District.

According to the group's Chief, the proposed church would be built on a plot of land of 23,809.52 square metres, which is 809.52 square metres larger than St Peter's Basilica in Vatican City, which is now the world's largest cathedral.

Dr Zaichhawna Hlawndo, the founder of a non-denominational church, stated that the 'Zofate Pathian Biakinpui' (Big church for all Mizos) will be built in Thenzawl town, approximately 87 kilometres from the mentioned area.

Hlawndo stated during the unveiling of the edifice's plan that the construction will be built via public donations and volunteer efforts. He stated that the church would be 270 feet long, 177 feet wide, and 177 feet in height.

It will be owned by all 'Zofate' (Mizo tribes over the world), according to the leader of a non-discriminatory church.

The venue will feature 30,000 seats on the interior and a courtyard that can handle up to 70,000 people. Meanwhile, any church or Christian group is welcome to use the structure for worship or religious meetings, according to Hlawndo.