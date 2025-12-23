Yuletide spirit grips Mizoram as state gears up for 155th Christmas celebration

Christian-majority Mizoram has been fully immersed in the yuletide spirit as Christmas carols and hymns echo through streets, churches and households across the state, with people of all ages eagerly awaiting the festival. This year marks the 155th Christmas celebration in the state.

Preparations are underway in churches across Mizoram, with buildings and courtyards beautifully decorated. Youth groups from various congregations have been singing Christmas songs and hymns, spreading messages of peace, joy and goodwill. Streets in the state capital Aizawl and other towns have also been festooned to mark the festive season.

Several NGOs, churches and community groups have organised charity drives, collecting donations and distributing gifts at orphanages, jails, rehabilitation centres and hospitals. Music concerts are being held in Aizawl and district headquarters to raise funds for the poor and needy.

“Giving presents is one of the true essences of Christmas as it symbolises the love of God,” said Reverend Lalhmingmawia of the Mizoram Presbyterian Church.

Markets in Aizawl and district headquarters witnessed heavy footfall as people turned out in large numbers for pre-Christmas shopping. “Markets and malls are reporting higher footfalls than previous years,” said Lalhlimpuii, a garment shop owner at Bara Bazaar in Aizawl.

To facilitate smooth movement during the festive rush, the state government has imposed a ‘no vehicle zone’ in busy areas of Aizawl and other district headquarters on December 23, 24 and 31. The government has also organised a Christmas-themed costume parade and a mass carol to convey the message of love, peace and joy associated with the birth of Christ.

Christmas in Mizoram is also a time for family reunions. Many residents, including students and workers living outside the state, have returned home to celebrate with their families. “I am happy to reunite with my family this Christmas for the first time since I have been away from home for more than 10 years,” said Lalthianghlimi, a 26-year-old from Saitual district who works in Goa.

Historians note that the first Christmas on Mizoram soil was observed in 1871, not by Mizos but by British colonial troops near the Tuivai River along the present Mizoram–Manipur border, during which the soldiers were attacked by Mizo warriors.

In Mizoram, Christmas is celebrated over three days, beginning on the evening of December 24 with urlawk zan (pre-night celebration) and concluding on December 26. December 25 is dedicated to worship, with church services, sermons and zaikhawm (congregational singing). December 26 is marked by traditional community feasts, an integral part of Mizo Christmas celebrations.

While larger denominations such as the Baptist Church of Mizoram and Presbyterian Church hold community feasts on December 26, some indigenous churches organise feasts from December 25 itself. The festive spirit is especially vibrant in rural areas, where celebrations often extend for nearly a week.