The Mizoram Church Leaders Committee in a letter to the Law Commission of India has urged the government to rescind processing the Uniform Civil Code.

The Church Committee in a response to the public notice issued on June 14, 2023 stated that the Uniform Civil Code shall not apply to the State of Mizoram unless the Assembly by a resolution so decides.

After scanning the contents of the UCC, the Church Committee feels that UCC is detrimental to the unity in diversity of Indian culture, religions and customs which our fore runners have dearly hold and cherished. “UCC is undeniably undermining the rights and privileges of minority enshrined in Constitution Article 371(G)”, stated the letter by the Church Leaders Committee.

The letter further mentioned, “UCC could be an instrument of oppression and assimilation of the minority communities and religious bodies in our land”.

Meanwhile, several organizations, unions and political parties across northeast have raised their resentment over the UCC claiming that the Code is going against the Indian ethos of “unity in diversity”.

The Monsoon Session is anticipated to begin in the existing Parliament building which is likely to be stormy with the Opposition joining hands against the Narendra Modi-led BJP government. With the debates for the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) strengthening, it is likely to be fielded by the Centre.

Also read : Parliament's monsoon session 2023 to begin from July 20, UCC to remain center of focus