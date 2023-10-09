The Mizoram Church Leaders Committee, represented by Chairman Rev. Dr. C. Chawnghmingliana, has called for an emergency meeting to express their strong opposition to the scheduled poll counting date. The committee, also known as the Mizoram Kohhran Hruaitu Committee (MKHC), has raised concerns about the counting of votes taking place on December 3, a Sunday, a day of significant religious importance for Christians.

Rev. Dr. Chawnghmingliana stated, "We are very glad that the poll date will not fall on a Sunday. However, we are deeply saddened to learn that the count will be held on December 3, i.e., Sunday."

The MKHC organized an online discussion among its members and proposed an emergency meeting scheduled for December 10 to address this pressing matter. Sunday holds immense significance for Christians, as it is a day dedicated to church services and religious observance.

"We are totally against poll counting on a Sunday," Rev. Dr. Chawnghmingliana emphasized. He expressed the committee's concern that conducting the vote tally on a Sunday reflects a lack of respect for their religious practices, despite the availability of six other non-Sunday days in the week.

Furthermore, the Mizoram Church Leaders Committee highlighted that December 3 coincides with "Bible Sunday," a day of special significance observed by Christians across the country. They believe that not only the Christians in Mizoram but Christians nationwide would find it objectionable for this unique day to coincide with the poll counting process.