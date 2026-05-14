Mizoram churches, Congress condemn killing of three church leaders in Manipur ambush

Church bodies in Mizoram and the state Congress unit on Thursday, May 14, strongly condemned the killing of three church leaders in an ambush in Manipur’s Kangpokpi district, calling it a “heinous act of violence” and a major loss for the Christian community.

The attack took place on May 13 between Kotzim and Kotlen villages in Kangpokpi district when two vehicles carrying members of the Thadou Baptist Association (TBA) came under attack by suspected militants. The group was returning from Churachandpur after attending a religious congregation, according to police.

The Council of Churches in Mizoram (CCM), a conglomerate of nine major churches, said it was filled with “profound grief” over the incident, which also left four others injured.

In a statement, the council said the attack had deeply affected Christians across the Northeast and expressed solidarity with the bereaved families and the wider church community. Condemning the violence, the CCM said such acts only “deepen divisions, prolong suffering, and weaken communal harmony”.

The church body appealed to Christians to pray for peace and for the restoration of normalcy in Manipur, which has remained affected by ethnic violence since 2023. It also conveyed condolences to the families of the victims and the people of the state.

The Mizoram Pradesh Congress Committee also issued a condolence message mourning the deaths of the three leaders of the Thadou Baptist Association of India (TBAI).

Describing the slain pastors as “messengers of peace and reconciliation”, the Congress said they had been working tirelessly amid the prolonged unrest in Manipur.

“Their sacrifice in the pursuit of peace is an immense and painful loss,” the party said, adding that it hoped the killings would become a foundation for “lasting peace, harmony, and reconciliation” in the violence-hit state.

The party further expressed solidarity with the victims’ families, colleagues and the entire TBAI community, while praying for the speedy recovery of those injured in the ambush.

Manipur Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh condemned the killings and said such “senseless acts of violence” against innocent civilians posed a threat to peace efforts in the state.

Following the incident, a total shutdown was imposed in Kangpokpi district, where Kukis form the majority population.