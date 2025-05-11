Following Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma's appeal in the wake of the conflict between India and Pakistan, different churches in the state offered prayers on the evening of May 10.

A church leader informed that CM Lalduhoma had appealed to all churches in Mizoram to offer prayers to restore peace and friendship between the countries.

Following this, the Council of Churches in Mizoram (CCM), a conglomerate of nine major churches, including Presbyterian and Baptist Church of Mizoram (BCM), appealed to its member churches to hold special prayers as per their convenience either on Saturday evening or Sunday to seek divine intervention for restoring peace and containing the present conflict, he said.

While most churches under the CCM offered prayers during a worship service on Saturday evening, a few others are believed to hold special prayers on Sunday, he said.

Other churches outside the CCM umbrella are also expected to hold special prayers in view of the Indo-Pakistan military conflict following the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people on April 22, the church leader added.