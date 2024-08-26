Mizoram's Presbyterian Church of India and the Mizoram Baptist Church, the two biggest churches in the state, have decided to initate a campaign against corruption.

In an official meeting held between memebers of the two churches, it was decided that a corruption awareness campaign would be taken up through revised and enlarged booklets on corruption which were printed previously.

The churches also decided that preachings on the ill effects of corrpution would be made more common.

Meanwhile, Mizoram Synod had also specifically sent out notifications to all the various churches and church leaders to educate church members to refrain from donating tithe from corruption. They had added that those individuals convicted of corruption should be barred from holding positions in the churches.