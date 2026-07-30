Mizoram churches to hold protest rally against proposed FCRA amendment bill on August 11

The Council of Churches in Mizoram (CCM), an umbrella body representing nine major churches in the state, has announced a protest rally in Aizawl on August 11 against the proposed Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) Amendment Bill, 2026.

The church body has expressed strong opposition to the proposed legislation, alleging that some of its provisions could have serious implications for churches, non-governmental organisations and civil society groups receiving foreign contributions.

The protest comes ahead of the Bill’s proposed introduction during the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament.

Addressing a press conference in Aizawl, CCM president Rev Dr R Lalbiakliana alleged that the Mizoram government had not adopted a sufficiently proactive approach in opposing the proposed legislation.

He claimed that the state government may not be directly affected by the implementation of the proposed law, while churches and civil society organisations could face serious consequences if the Bill is enacted.

“The CCM will continue its opposition until the proposed Bill is withdrawn,” Lalbiakliana said.

According to the church body, the protest rally will begin simultaneously from Zarkawt and Sikulpuikawn at 10:30 am. Participants from both locations will converge outside Vanapa Hall, where a public programme will be held.

The CCM has invited its member churches, other Christian denominations, NGOs and members of the public who oppose the proposed amendment to participate in the demonstration.

While acknowledging that the proposed amendment may appear reasonable on the surface, Lalbiakliana said a closer examination of its provisions, particularly in the context of the challenges faced by minority communities, had raised concerns over the possibility of administrative misuse.

The CCM expressed particular concern over provisions that would reportedly allow authorities to confiscate land, properties and other assets acquired through foreign contributions if an organisation’s FCRA licence is cancelled.

Under the existing FCRA framework, organisations found to have used foreign contributions for religious conversion may face cancellation of their licences and confiscation of assets. However, the CCM claimed that the proposed amendment would significantly expand the scope of such action.

The church body also objected to the proposed establishment of a designated authority that could allegedly be empowered to seize, liquidate or sell the assets of churches and NGOs without requiring judicial warrants or court oversight.

Such provisions could undermine due process and pose a serious threat to civil society organisations, the CCM president claimed.

According to the CCM, 19 organisations in Mizoram currently hold FCRA licences, with the Presbyterian Church of India and the Baptist Church of Mizoram being the only two churches in the state registered under the Act.

Lalbiakliana further claimed that Christian organisations account for around 12 per cent of FCRA licence holders nationwide but receive between 55 and 60 per cent of the total foreign contributions regulated under the Act.