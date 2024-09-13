The Young Lai Association (YLA), the largest civil organisation of Mizoram's Lawngtlai district expressed their support for fencing at the Indo-Myanmar border in Mizoram.

They extended their support to the Centre's proposal during a meeting with Joint Secretary of MEA B. Shyam, who is currently visiting Aizawl. The leaders of YLA stated the immediate need for border fencing due to instability in Myanmar and added that if the border between Mizoram and Myanmar is fenced, they hope it will reduce smuggling activities and crime rates inside Mizoram.

The YLA further highlighted that fencing the border with Myanmar will not hamper any legal travelling as there will be check gates; and added that it will not effect migratory animals as there are proposed area for their movements.

During the meeting with the the MEA Joint Secretary, the YLA conveyed their support for India's Act East Policy and discussed the ongoing development of the Kaladan Multi Modal Transit Transport Project (KMMTTP).

The organisation also extended the need to implement regular border trade at Zorinpui (Zochachhuah), and to establish immigration check posts and border commercial haats.