The Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE) has announced that the results of the Class 12 board examinations will be declared on Tuesday, May 21, at 12 pm. The official statement, released today, confirmed the date and time for the announcement of the Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) exam results.

Last year, the Class 12 exams saw a pass percentage of 78.66%. Boys performed better than girls, achieving a pass rate of 79.89%, compared to 77.67% for girls. This trend highlights the competitive academic performance in the state.

Earlier this week, on May 14, the MBSE declared the Class 10 board exam results on its official website, mbse.edu.in. In the Class 10 results for 2024, boys recorded a pass percentage of 74.38%, while girls had a pass percentage of 72.48%. Notably, over 74 schools achieved a 100% pass rate this year. Additionally, 106 students will be taking the compartment test scheduled for June 2024.

The Class 10 board exams were held from February 26 to March 15, and the Class 12 exams took place from February 28 to March 28. The timely announcement of the results is crucial for students planning their next steps in higher education or career paths.

The MBSE's systematic approach to conducting and announcing results underscores its commitment to maintaining a robust educational framework in Mizoram. Students and parents are encouraged to check the official website on the announced date for detailed results and further instructions.