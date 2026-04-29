Mizoram Class 12 results declared; pass percentage at 87.67

Mizoram recorded an overall pass percentage of 87.67 in the Class 12 board examinations, the results of which were declared on April 29, officials said.

According to the Mizoram Board of School Education, boys marginally outperformed girls across streams, securing a pass percentage of 87.7, while girls recorded 87.66 per cent.

A total of 12,243 students appeared for the examinations conducted between February and March this year. Of them, 10,734 students passed, 1,394 failed, and 115 were placed in the compartmental category.

Among the streams, Commerce recorded the highest success rate at 90.51 per cent, with 759 candidates appearing. The Science stream followed with an 89.24 per cent pass rate out of 2,770 students, while the Arts stream, which had the highest number of candidates at 8,714, recorded a pass percentage of 86.93.

In terms of institutional performance, deficit schools, institutions receiving regular government grants, emerged as top performers with an average pass percentage of 93.80. Private schools followed with 91.55 per cent, while government-run schools recorded a comparatively lower pass rate of 83.13 per cent.

Officials said the results reflect consistent academic performance across streams, with a high overall success rate in the state this year.