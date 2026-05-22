Mizoram clears 52 schools for provincialisation, 288 left out

The Mizoram government on May 22 announced that only 52 out of 340 schools earlier approved for upgradation have been found eligible for provincialisation after a review of prescribed criteria.

Addressing a press conference in Aizawl, School Education Minister Vanlalthlana said the earlier decision taken on September 27, 2023, during the previous Mizo National Front (MNF) government, had been made without consultation with several key departments, including personnel and administrative reforms, law and finance.

Following the formation of the Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) government in December 2023, the matter was revisited by the Council of Ministers, which decided that only schools fulfilling the criteria specified in a July 2023 government notification would qualify.

According to the minister, the previous administration had approved 340 schools under different categories for upgradation.

“However, after scrutiny based on the official eligibility norms, the Council of Ministers’ meeting held on May 18 approved only 52 schools for provincialisation,” Vanlalthlana said.

Provincialisation refers to bringing educational institutions under direct government management and funding.

The minister stated that all 52 schools fulfilled the eligibility conditions laid down in the 2023 notification, except the Special Blind School at Durtlang, which was approved despite not fully meeting all prescribed norms.

Vanlalthlana, who also holds the Higher and Technical Education portfolio, said the May 18 Cabinet meeting additionally approved the regularisation of college teachers recruited under the Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA).

The decision marks a major review of education-related approvals issued by the previous administration and could impact school administration and staffing patterns across Mizoram.