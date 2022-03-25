Chief Minister Zoramthanga, the Mizoram government has decided to introduce pension scheme to support journalists and defend their rights, with the purpose of increasing press freedom.

Zoramthanga praised journalists for their role in shaping public opinion, saying that they have a critical responsibility to promote and protect Mizoram’s image.

In his address to the Mizoram Journalists’ Association (MJA) Golden Jubilee, Zoramthanga stated that his administration places a high priority on the well-being of journalists and wants to implement a pension programme for them in the near future, which is now in the works.

During a period when the worldwide human rights situation has deteriorated, resulting in the killings of journalists, the Mizoram government’s actions will surely assist journalists