Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma announced that the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways will provide compensation to two parties claiming the same plots of land.

He informed that the compensation is a first-of-its-kind in the history of India.

The decision aims facilitate the start of construction on a four-lane highway between Vairengte and Sairang.

Speaking to the press at the Chief Minister Conference Hall on October 26 evening, Lalduhoma said that he participated in a review meeting on highways led by the Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari during his week-long tour of New Delhi.

The chief minister stated that he later met Gadkari and apprised the minister that the construction of a four-lane highway between Vairengte and Sairang cannot be started as forest clearance could not be obtained.

He added that though the Supreme Court had directed the Chief Secretary to find an alternative solution to the problem, the claim of the land by both the forest department and the land owners has credibility with both parties accurate in their claim.

Lalduhoma also mentioned that although there is no policy for awarding compensation to both parties claiming the same plot of land, he had requested Nitin Gadkari consideration, to which he stated that Rs 90 crores have been allocated for compensation to the Forest Department, while Rs 110 crores have been allocated to landowners with valid passes.