Mizoram CM backs NEET protesters, extends support to Sonam Wangchuk's peaceful movement

Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma on July 24 expressed solidarity with students protesting the alleged NEET examination paper leak, saying his government stands with young people demanding fairness and transparency in the country's medical entrance examination system.

Addressing a function in Kawrthah North village to celebrate its national Clean & Green Panchayat Award, Lalduhoma referred to the nationwide agitation over alleged repeated NEET paper leaks and noted that students in Aizawl had also been protesting over the past two days.

"We stand in solidarity with our youth. We also support and empathise with activist Sonam Wangchuk, who is leading a peaceful movement on this issue," the chief minister said.

His remarks come amid growing nationwide protests over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination, with students demanding greater accountability, sweeping reforms in the examination system and the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

The protests have gained significant momentum in Mizoram. On Wednesday, hundreds of students from schools and colleges staged a demonstration outside Vanapa Hall in Aizawl, expressing solidarity with student protesters in New Delhi. Demonstrators raised slogans demanding Pradhan's resignation, stringent punishment for those responsible for the alleged paper leaks, and justice and compensation for the families of students who allegedly died by suicide following the controversy.

On Thursday, the influential Mizo Zirlai Pawl (MZP) mobilised thousands of students in Aizawl, Lunglei and other parts of the state, calling for a complete overhaul of the National Testing Agency (NTA) to ensure a transparent, fair and secure examination system. The protesters also condemned the alleged use of force by Delhi Police against demonstrators during the "Chalo Sansad" protest in the national capital earlier this week.

Meanwhile, the BJP's Mizoram unit also extended support to students seeking a fair investigation into the alleged NEET paper leak. In a statement, the party said students had every right to demand fairness and transparency in competitive examinations and maintained that the protests reflected genuine concerns that could lead to meaningful examination reforms.

The BJP further welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement of legislative measures, including fast-track courts and stricter punishment for those involved in examination paper leaks, saying the Centre was committed to protecting the future of students.