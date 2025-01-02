Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma hosted a ceremonial send-off function for Mizoram Governor Dr. Hari Babu Kambhampati who departed on January 2 to assume his new role as the Governor of Odisha.

In his ceremonial send-off function organised at the Lengpui Airport, Kambhampati expressed his gratitude for the warm hospitality and affection he received during his tenure in Mizoram and acknowledged Mizoram's significant potential for progress and urged collective efforts to advance the state further.

Reflecting on his experiences in the state, he applauded the constructive environment of the state’s legislative assembly proceedings and the electioneering. Kambhampati expressed his deep attachment to Mizoram and conveyed his best wishes for the state's future.

CM Lalduhoma thanked the outgoing Governor for his contributions for overall development of the state and wished him success in his new role and extended an invitation to visit Mizoram in the near future.

Dr. Hari Babu Kambhampati was sworn in as the 22nd Governor of Mizoram on July 21, 2021. After serving for over three years and five months, he will be heading for Odisha for his new appointment as the new Governor on January 3, 2025.

The incoming Governor, Gen. (Dr.) Vijay Kumar Singh, PVSM, AVSM, YSM (Retd.), is expected to arrive in Mizoram on January 8, 2025. He will be sworn in as Mizoram's 23rd Governor on January 9, 2025 at Raj Bhavan.

The ceremonial send-off function of Dr. Hari Babu Kambhampati was attended by Speaker Pu Lalbiakzama, Home Minister Pu K. Sapdanga, PWD Minister Pu Vanlalhlana, Chief Secretary Pu Khilli Ram Meena, DGP Pu Anil Shukla and other dignitaries.

Governor and Lady Governor Dr Jayashree Kambhampati were presented with farewell gifts and well wishes for their new journey.