Mizoram CM calls for accountability, efficiency among government lawyers

Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma, on October 7, urged government advocates to uphold integrity and efficiency while handling court cases, warning that delays and lack of coordination often cost the state in legal proceedings.

Speaking at the inauguration of a training programme for Government Advocates, Public Prosecutors, and Nodal Officers of Court Cases at the I&PR Auditorium, Lalduhoma said legal officers are not merely representatives of the government but “the voice of justice and public trust.”

He stressed the need for greater discipline and adherence to official procedures, noting that inefficiency in case handling has repeatedly affected government interests. “A good lawyer is known by their achievements, whether in government service or private practice,” he said.

The Chief Minister also outlined the state’s ongoing legal reforms, including preparations to implement the three new Central Criminal Laws and the Inter-Operable Criminal Justice System (ICJS). He added that a proposal to set up a Directorate of Prosecution, based on recommendations from a study group, is awaiting Cabinet approval.

Highlighting the importance of communication, Lalduhoma called on Nodal Officers to maintain close coordination with Government Advocates to prevent delays and miscommunication in legal matters.

Law and Judicial Secretary TL Guite said the training marked the revival of a key initiative that had been disrupted in recent years. Advocates and Nodal Officers from across Mizoram participated in the session, organised by the Law and Judicial Department.