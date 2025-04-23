Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma, on April 23, chaired the first meeting of the High Level Task Force on the North East Economic Corridor (NEEC) via video conference.

In his address, Chief Minister Lalduhoma emphasised the significances of the Northeast in India’s economic developmental journey and highlighted the need to enhance regional cooperation with other Asian countries to ensure faster and more inclusive growth.

He stated that the establishment of the High Level Task Force on NEEC is aimed at assesment of the existing economic, infrastructure and investment ecosystem in the NER, highlighting critical sectors, to formulate straregies to attract public and private sector investment, align the objectives of North East Economic Corridor with the action plan to attain measurable targets for short term, medium term and long term milestones.

The North East Economic Corridor (NEEC) under the Ministry of DoNER, is a transformative initiative aimed at enhancing connectivity, trade, and economic growth in the North Eastern Region (NER) of India. The initiative focuses on improving intra-regional connectivity through the development of ports, road networks, airports, railways, digital infrastructure, and power facilities.

It also emphasises the promotion of major sectoral clusters such as sericulture, agarwood, bamboo, rubber, tea, and agriculture, including high-value crops like kiwi and pineapple. By establishing growth and border centers, the NEEC seeks to leverage local potential, assess existing industries, respond to market demand, and identify strategic zones for development—thereby also encouraging Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) into the NER.

Key members of the Task Force include Union Minister of DoNER, Jyotiraditya M. Scindia; Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma; Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sharma; and Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla.

The meeting concluded with a vote of thanks from Khilli Ram Meena, Chief Secretary.