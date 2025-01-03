Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma urged his office staff to enhance public service delivery during a New Year gathering at the Chief Minister's Conference Hall on Friday.

The Chief Minister highlighted the need for excellence in governance while acknowledging his staff's contributions to the state's development.

He emphasised the importance of striving for excellence, improving service delivery, and working with renewed commitment for the betterment of the state.

The gathering featured a cake-cutting ceremony, where staff members joined the Chief Minister in marking the start of 2025. The event brought together key personnel from the CM's office, fostering a collaborative environment for the year ahead.