Mizoram CM calls for more Mizo content online, wider translation of literature to preserve language

Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma on Wednesday, July 22, called for expanding Mizo language content on the internet and translating Mizo literature into more Indian and international languages to preserve and promote the language in the digital era.

Speaking at the release of 'Zawhzawzo Val', a Festschrift on the life and works of noted Mizo scholar Prof Laltluangliana Khiangte, along with two other books in Aizawl, the Chief Minister said Mizo literary works should be translated into English, Hindi, Bengali and other major world languages and made widely accessible online.

He said such efforts would help introduce Mizoram and its rich literary heritage to a wider audience while ensuring the long-term preservation of the Mizo language.

Lalduhoma also stressed the need to increase Mizo language content on the internet, saying that the availability of Mizo words along with their English and Hindi equivalents would strengthen AI-based language tools and make translation between Mizo and other languages more effective.

Referring to the inclusion of Mizo in Google Translate in 2022, the Chief Minister said the language can now be used across Google and other AI-powered language platforms, making digital documentation and development of the language increasingly important.

The event also witnessed the release of 'Lalzika and Vanthangi', written in English by Prof Khiangte, and 'Teaching of Mizo Language in Secondary School', co-authored by the scholar.

Mizoram University Vice-Chancellor Prof Dibakar Chandra Deka released 'Pasaltha Khuangchera', a Bengali-language book on the legendary Mizo warrior Khuangchera.

Lalduhoma praised Prof Khiangte for his immense contribution to Mizo literature and urged him to continue producing literary works. Deka described the scholar as a cultural ambassador who has promoted Mizo language, literature and culture across India and abroad.

Prof Khiangte, a noted Mizo scholar, playwright and poet, retired as Senior Professor from the Mizo Department of Mizoram University in June. He was awarded the Padma Shri in 2006 for his contribution to literature and is also a recipient of the Pu Buanga Award, the highest literary honour conferred by the Mizo Academy of Letters.

According to Zawhzawzo Val, 20 of Prof Khiangte's 40 plays have been translated into Hindi and 10 into English, while several of his plays, prose works and poems have been included in university curricula across India.