Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga has sent dragon fruit grown in the state to Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina as a gesture of goodwill days after Hasina sent a batch of ‘Haribhanga’ mango to the Northeastern state.

According to reports, a quintal of dragon fruits will be first carried to Guwahati by flight where the shipment will be handed over to the city’s Bangladesh Assistant High Commission Office. Thereafter, it will be sent to Dhaka in Bangladesh via flight.

In a similar move, Tripura Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha sent a consignment of 750 kilograms of Kew pineapples to Hasina.

Earlier this year, Hasina had sent mangoes to the two CMs, among other dignitaries, as a gesture of goodwill.

Last year also, Hasina had sent ‘Haribhanga’ mangoes to Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma along with Prime Minister of India.

It was also believed that PM Hasina has sent mangoes for President Ram Nath Kovind, whose term comes to an end later this month.

During her past visits to India, Hasina had reportedly brought Hilsa fish for the hosts, giving birth to the “Mango and Hilsa diplomacy” coinage.

The mangoes were transported through the land border via the Benapole checkpoint.

For the uninitiated, the Haribhanga variety of mango is grown in Bangladesh's Rangpur district. The cultivation of the Haribhanga mango has recently gained popularity among the farmers of northern districts. Locally called Haribhanga, these mangoes are round.