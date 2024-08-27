The Chief Minister's Office in Mizoram, on August 27 confirmed that they received a letter from the Khumi National Democratic Party (KNDP), dated March 5, 2024, requesting training for their armed wing, the Khumi National Army (KNA).

In response, Chief Minister Lalduhoma had declined the request.

Speaking to India Today NE, Adviser to Chief Minister (Political) Lalmuanpuia Punte said that he received the letter from the Khumi National Democratic Party (KNDP) which highlighted their request, advice, and support for the construction of a Khumi National Army (KNA) training centre at Lawngtlai district (which borders Bangladesh and Myanmar).

He informed that he had forwarded the letter to the chief minister.

Punte said, “The chief minister and I declined such request, and agreed that it is not the purview of the state government. CM Lalduhoma also informed the Chief Secretary about the letter and told her that such request cannot be entertained by the state.”

It must be mentioned that the letter to CM Lalduhoma by the Khumi National Democratic Party (KNDP) had gone viral on August 27 after a report by the Hindu newspaper.

In the letter, the party had requested CM Lalduhoma for his support and advice for the construction of a Khumi National Army (KNA) training centre in the border towns of Lawngtlai district bordering the Chittagong Hill Tracts (CHT) of Bangladesh.

In their letter, the KNDP stated that they are being oppressed by other nationals and military forces in Myanmar and Bangladesh and requested assistance to establish a peaceful and secure location for their military wing, the KNA, to build a camp in Lawngtlai.

Furthermore, their letter also highlighted their need for protection from Mizoram government during their military training as well as support in the procurement of weapons.

It is worth mentioning that the Khumi is part of the Mizo ethnic group with a population scattered in Chin and Rakhine states of Myanmar and the CHT of Bangladesh. There are some Khumi population at Mizoram’s Lawngtlai district as well.