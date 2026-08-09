Mizoram CM distributes financial aid, accreditation to strengthen anti-drug efforts
Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma distributed aid to beneficiaries and support to accredited drug treatment centres in Aizawl. The move highlighted the state’s twin focus on curbing trafficking and strengthening rehabilitation.
- Aid reached 33 beneficiaries under the state’s Bana Kaih handholding scheme
- Twenty-one accredited treatment centres received certificates and grant-in-aid at Aizawl event
- Lalduhoma flagged substance abuse’s damaging impact on families and communities
Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma on August 8 distributed financial assistance to 33 beneficiaries and handed over accreditation certificates and Grant-in-Aid to 21 accredited drug treatment centres as part of the state’s efforts to combat drug addiction and support rehabilitation.
The assistance was provided under the state government’s flagship ‘Bana Kaih’ (Handholding) scheme during a programme held at the Assembly annexe in Aizawl. Social Welfare Minister Lalrinpuii also attended the event.
Lalduhoma expressed concern over the damaging impact of substance abuse on families and communities and appreciated the role of churches, NGOs and rehabilitation centres in helping people overcome addiction and reintegrate into society.
The Chief Minister said the state government was taking strong measures against drug trafficking while working closely with civil society organisations. He also stressed the importance of helping recovering drug users acquire skills and rebuild their lives.
As part of the rehabilitation and reintegration efforts, 194 recovering individuals at the Hulhliap detoxification centre have received training in 13 different skill programmes.
Social Welfare Minister Lalrinpuii said the government remained committed to supporting people battling addiction and was considering introducing the Narcotics Anonymous system through churches to make rehabilitation efforts more structured and effective.
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