Mizoram CM engages with central task force to streamline business reforms

Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma convened a high-level meeting with members of the Central Government’s Task Force on Deregulation and Reduction of Compliance Burden. The engagement focused on exploring strategic reforms to enhance the Ease of Doing Business in the state, with particular emphasis on supporting Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).



Held at the Chief Minister’s office, the meeting was attended by Special Secretary KK Pathak and senior officials of the Task Force. CM Lalduhoma expressed his government’s full commitment to facilitating business reforms that benefit both local entrepreneurs and national economic goals. He emphasised Mizoram’s ongoing initiatives aimed at simplifying regulatory frameworks and reaffirmed the state’s readiness to implement additional reforms as recommended by the Task Force.



Special Secretary KK Pathak, addressing the meeting, noted that the Task Force’s mandate is centered on identifying and eliminating outdated or redundant regulations that hinder economic activity, especially for MSMEs. He stressed that enabling MSME growth remains a key pillar of India's economic agenda, and collaborative efforts between state and central agencies are vital to that end.



The discussions also covered critical areas such as rationalising Building Regulations and expediting Forest Clearance processes for developmental projects—two major areas often cited as bottlenecks in the northeastern region’s infrastructure development.