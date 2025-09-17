Mizoram CM flags inter-departmental rivalry, urges cooperation among officers

Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma has raised concerns over growing inter-departmental rivalry within the state government, describing it as a challenge that affects efficiency and service delivery.

Addressing newly recruited Mizo Civil Service (MCS) officers undergoing foundation training, Lalduhoma highlighted tensions between departments, particularly around postings and service placements, which he said often lead to misunderstandings and unhealthy competition among service associations.

The Chief Minister urged the officers to focus on the welfare of their subordinates and stressed the need for cooperation across all levels of government staff. He also acknowledged a shortage of subordinate staff in several departments and confirmed that steps were being taken to address these gaps.

Officials said Lalduhoma emphasised building a collaborative work culture as key to improving governance and ensuring smoother functioning of government services. (With inputs from PTI)