Mizoram CM flags off 219 new police vehicles under modernisation scheme

Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma on June 18 flagged off a fleet of newly procured police vehicles under the Assistance to States and Union Territories for Modernisation of Police (ASUMP) Scheme 2025–26 at the 3rd Battalion MAP Parade Ground in Mualpui, Aizawl.

The programme was attended by Home Minister K Sapdanga, senior government officials, top police officers and unit heads.

Under the scheme, the Ministry of Home Affairs approved the procurement of 219 vehicles for Mizoram Police at a total cost of Rs 33.83 crore, including a Central share of Rs 30.45 crore and a State share of Rs 3.38 crore.

The newly acquired fleet includes electric scooters, motorcycles, light motor vehicles, heavy and medium motor vehicles, prison vans, water tankers, bullet-resistant vehicles for VVIP security and towing trucks for traffic management and operational support.

Officials said the vehicles will be distributed across all 44 police stations, 15 police outposts, armed police battalions, specialised units, district executive forces and the Police Training School to enhance mobility and improve policing services across the state.

Under the State Action Plan for 2025-26, Mizoram received Rs 43.87 crore for police modernisation initiatives, including the procurement of security equipment, smart policing tools, forensic equipment and mobility assets.

The government noted that procurement of vehicles under the police modernisation programme had not been permitted since 2017, while Mizoram had not received Central funding under the scheme since 2021-22.

The induction of the new fleet is expected to significantly strengthen operational mobility, emergency response capabilities, law enforcement efficiency and public service delivery throughout the state.